Nuclear talks are continuing without pause: Bagheri

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran for Political Affairs has said that as an effective and official member of the IAEA and NPT, the Islamic Republic of Iran has had serious and effective cooperation with the Agency and this cooperation will definitely continue.

The nuclear talks have actually been a continuous process that has continued, Ali Bagheri said.

Maybe the methods of negotiations may have changed but still, this process continues and there is no pause, he told reporters.

Commenting on the upcoming trip of Rafael Grossi to Tehran after the New Year holidays, he said that “the Islamic Republic of Iran as an effective and official member of the IAEA and NPT and always as a country with nuclear abilities, knowledge, and technology, has had serious and effective cooperation with the IAEA, and in the future, this cooperation will definitely continue.”

Regarding the new round of nuclear talks, the deputy foreign minister noted that there have been continuous negotiations and now the interaction between the two sides is ongoing.

