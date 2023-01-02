Pulse of Resistance quickens since Gen Soleimani’s assassination: Spox

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the pulse of the Resistance beats faster than before since the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani on January 3, 2020.

Nasser Kanaani made the announcement through a Twitter post on Monday to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani on 13 Aban 1398 A.H. (January 3, 2020).

General Soleimani, the former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Qods Force, was assassinated with a number of his companions, including Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), in a US drone attack just outside the main airport in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

As the spokesman wrote, his tweet was released on the eve of the third anniversary of the assassination of an international anti-terrorist hero.

Three years passed since the scandalous measure taken by international terrorism to assassinate General Soleimani, he underlined.

The fact that he was buried after an impressive funeral procession proves that his name is still alive, the spokesman added.

The Resistance is after taking vengeance against the killers of this anti-terrorist hero.

