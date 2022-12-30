Iran’s readiness to give concessions on JCPOA will change situation: Expert

An expert on international relations has said that if Iran is going to give concessions that it had not given before, naturally, the U.S. will return to the talks.

Commenting on the recent trip of Iran’s foreign minister to Oman, Rahman Ghahramanpoor told ILNA that this trip showed that maybe Iran has once again come to the conclusion that Oman is the best way to convey its message on the nuclear issue, and at this point, it is most likely that this trip is related to the JCPOA.

Regarding the recent comments by some Iranian officials about the readiness of Iran regarding reviving the JCPOA, he underlined that it seems that Iran started a renewed effort to resume negotiations between Iran and the 5+1.

We have to see if this time the message given to Oman is only related to the discussion of nuclear negotiations or if it is a more detailed package about Iran-US relations, he said, adding that we still don't know much about this and we have to wait until the details of this letter become clearer.

Asked about the possibility of resuming the nuclear talks over reviving the JCPOA, he answered that nothing is impossible in politics, and if Iran is going to give concessions that it had not given before, naturally, America's willingness for reviving the deal is still there.

