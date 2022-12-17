The visit of the IAEA officials is not a solution in itself: expert

An expert on international relations has said that in diplomacy, policy-making and decisions should be made first, and then it should be implemented well through meetings and other matters

Evaluating on the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency officials to Tehran, Sasan Karimi told ILNA that the visits of the IAEA officials, which take place at the invitation of Iran, are not a solution in themselves; Trying to prevent the Council of Governors from exerting pressure in a formal and short-term way may have been effective the first time or two, but it cannot be repeated.

"In diplomacy, policy-making and decisions should be made first, and then it should be implemented well through meetings and other matters", he added.

"As we have seen until today, the solution to resolve the dispute with the agency has not been done effectively considering the agency's requirements and for this reason, the trips usually do not go beyond the level of diplomatic interactions. At the same time, the agency's approach is at least at the technical level, and an appropriately designed response to their criticisms should be given in terms of form, which requires serious technical, legal, and political expert work. This requires a movement that unfortunately we do not see", he elaborated.

endNewsMessage1