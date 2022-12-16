Turkey backs Azerbaijan aggressive policies against Armenia, Iran: Analyst

An expert on the South Caucasus region has said that the Republic of Azerbaijan is pursuing aggressive policies against Iran and Armenia with support from Turkey.

Commenting on Azerbaijan’s blocking of a road connecting the Armenian-inhabited region of Karabakh to Armenia, the expert, Taron Havansyan told ILNA that Baku has violated the November 9, 2020 statement between Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia which put an end to the war between Baku and Yerevan.

The expert also pointed to Turkey’s growing support of Azerbaijan in its aggressive policies against Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Turkey fully supports Azerbaijan at all political and military levels. The recent drills [between Baku and Ankara] indicated that Turkey not only backs Azerbaijan’s aggressive policy against Artsakh and Armenia but also supports it against Iran,” he noted, adding that “it was no coincidence that these drills were held in three regions bordering Iran.”

