Saudi Arabia should end Yemen blockade if it wants to solve crisis: ex-diplomat

Iran’s former ambassador to Kuwait said that if the Saudis have a serious will to negotiate with Ansarollah, the first step is lifting Yemen’s blockade.

Evaluating the prospect of extending the ceasefire in Yemen, Reza Mirabian told ILNA that “The realization of the ceasefire in Yemen is not far from the expectation, but there are complications and obstacles regarding the end of the crisis in this country.”

Asked whether Saudi Arabia today has any will to end Yemen’s crisis, he answered that we hope that there is a will to end the crisis in Yemen.

He added that Saudi Arabia as an aggressor country against Yemen must lift the blockade of this country as a sign of goodwill.

He noted that it will be a step toward opening the way for negotiations, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will help them in this regard.

If the Saudis have a serious will to negotiate, the first step is to lift the blockade of Yemen, he said.

