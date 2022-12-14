FM criticizes EU ministers' council's political shows on human rights' pretext

Iranian Foreign minister in a phone talk with his Irish counterpart criticized the European ministers' council's "political shows" on the pretext of human rights.

In the phone talk between Hossein Amirabdollahian and the Foreign Minister of Ireland Simon Coveney, the two sides exchanged viewpoints on issues of mutual interest, bilateral ties, and regional and international issues.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed dissatisfaction over the EU ministers' council's political shows on the pretext of human rights on the phone talk.

He appreciated Ireland's previous efforts aimed a facilitating Iran's nuclear talks with world powers to terminate sanctions, arguing, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for a good, sustainable and strong agreement, believing that it is the right thing to do, but its redline is securing the Iranian people's interests, which cannot be breached."

Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, too, referring to his last year visit of Tehran focused on his country's viewpoints on the most important issues regarding Iran, the region, and international developments.

