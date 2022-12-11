China-Saudi Arabia relations not security threat against Iran: Expert

An expert on international relations has said that the strengthening of the relations between China and Saudi Arabia is not a security threat against Iran.

Hassan Beheshtipour said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the strengthening of the relations between China and Saudi Arabia will promote the regional status of Riyadh.

This relationship is not considered a security threat against Iran because it is mostly in the economic fields, he said, adding that in order not to fall behind in this regional competition with Saudi Arabia, Iran should try to promote its relations with Saudi Arabia and China.

Evaluating the recent joint statement of China and Saudi Arabia that asked Iran not to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, he answered that this part of the statement is completely against Iran’s interests and Iran should react correctly and clearly to this statement.

