Azerbaijan-Turkey drills aimed at sending a message to Iran: Expert

An expert on Caucasian issues has said that the aim of the recent military exercise of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkey is aimed at Iran.

Mohamad Reza Damavandi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that “the way of conducting the recent military exercise between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkey does not pursue any other goal than sending a message to Iran.”

The slogans have been raised by Turkey and Azerbaijan during this exercise show that the aim of this exercise is definitely targeting Iran, he added.

endNewsMessage1