Iran slams Eutelsat move to remove Press TV

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry in a Twitter message on Thursday censured the measure taken by Eutelsat –the French satellite operator – to take the Iranian news network Press TV off the air.

Eutelsat did so while Europe hosts a number of networks that promote aggression and terrorist acts against Iran, Nasser Kanaani wrote.

Such a move makes the real face of the so-called advocates of freedom of expression clearer, Kanaani underlined.

