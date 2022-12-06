Iran has near four decades of experience in building drones

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri on Tuesday highlighted domestic capability for making unmanned aerial vehicles and said the country has 39 years of experience in designing and building drones.

From design to flight, the drones are today built inside the country, General Baqeri said at a national conference on the role and position of science and technology in the Sacred Defense.

And having this capability is a big achievement, Baqeri underlined.

Iran calls the eight years of the imposed Iraqi war on the country as Sacred Defense (1980-88).

In his remarks, the General censured the Western states for speaking about human rights while they were developing forbidden chemical weapons and testing them on “our dear ones” during the imposed war.

