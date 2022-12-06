Russia urges US to lift anti-Iran sanctions ‘irreversibly’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called on the United States to remove all unlawful sanctions imposed against Iran “as soon as possible and irreversibly.”

"Washington has not given up on the policy of 'maximum pressure' in relation to the nuclear deal with Iran. We strongly urge the American side to lift all illegal sanctions against Iran as soon as possible and irreversibly and ensure the strict implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231," Sputnik quoted the top Russian diplomat.

Lavrov added that lifting of the anti-Iran sanctions would pave the way for Tehran's reciprocal "defrosting" of its voluntary commitments under the nuclear deal.

The Russian minister made the comments on Monday in a video message to the Moscow Conference on Nonproliferation.

The United States launched its so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran in May 2018 after it unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal that was clinched three years earlier and endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

The US has reinstated the sanctions lifted under the deal and imposed additional measures ever since.

In response, Iran has scaled back its commitments under the accord.

