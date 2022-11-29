Polish FM hopes sanctions removal talks bear fruit

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has called Iran a key partner of Poland in West Asia, expressing hope that the negotiations aimed at removing the anti-Iran sanctions yield positive results.

The Polish official made the comment during his phone conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Monday.

The two top diplomats discussed Tehran-Warsaw relations, which Amirabdollahian described as good.

Both sides also exchanged views on international developments.

The sanctions removal talks have been ongoing between Iran and the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), since April 2021.

Those talks began in Vienna three years after the JCPOA was thrown into disarray due to the US withdrawal from the accord, which reinstated the sanctions that had been lifted under the JCPOA.

