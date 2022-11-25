Expert outlines Azerbaijan motives behind opening embassy in Israel

An expert on the Caucasus region has said that Azerbaijan wants to make security problems for Iran with help from Israel.

The fact that Azerbaijan has decided to open an embassy in Israel is not a special issue and it is actually ceremonial and is aimed at propaganda, Ehsan Movahedia told ILNA.

In fact, the goal that Aliyev pursues with these measures is to help Israel establish a presents around Iran's borders, which could create security problems for Iran in the future, he noted.

The Republic of Azerbaijan wants to incite confrontation and conflict with us through its behavior, he said, adding ”because it is a small country and does not have a large strategic depth and population, and it does not have and will never have the capacity to confront Iran.”

The accusations made by Azerbaijan towards Iran are baseless and a form of forward-escaping by Aliyev, he added.

