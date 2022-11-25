Amirabdollahian: Iran not to allow foreign meddling in its domestic affairs

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian blasted the German government’s latest anti-Tehran moves while reiterating that the Islamic Republic is fully committed to human rights, but will not allow any foreign interference in its domestic affairs.

Amirabdollahian wrote a series tweets on Thursday, hours after a United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) meeting, requested by Germany and Iceland, was convened to discuss alleged human rights violations in Iran during handling of recent foreign-backed riots in the country.

During the Thursday session, the council members adopted an anti-Iranian resolution, calling for the establishment of an international fact-finding mission to probe Iran's response to the protests.

While reacting to the council's move, Amirabdollahian said Germany, itself, was the main provider of chemical weapons to former Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein, during his imposed war against Iran in the 1980s, which were frequently used against Iranian people with disastrous consequences.

“Now, they are abusing HR mechanisms to perpetrate more HR violations, all in the name of a farce solidarity with Iranians,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

“Even worse & more shameful, they're doing this for cheap domestic games. Iran, as a strong & stable country, is fully committed to HR, but won't allow foreign meddling in its internal affairs,” he added.

