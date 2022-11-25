Iran’s ambassador meets Iraq PMF head in Baghdad

According to the media reports, the two discussed relations between the two countries and explored ways to develop them during their meeting in Iraq’s capital Baghdad.

The Iranian ambassador has in the past week held separate meetings with Iraq's political and security officials, focusing on issues such as Tehran-Baghdad ties, border control measures by the Iraqi central government, as well as the disarmament of anti-Iran Kurdish groups based in northern Iraq.

The PMF is part of the Iraqi Armed Forces, which has played a key role in defeating the Daesh terror group in the Arab country.

endNewsMessage1