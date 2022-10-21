U.S. isn’t ready for JCPOA revival because of its internal developments: MP

The spokesman for the foreign policy and the national security committee of parliament has said that polls and assessments have shown that the Democratic Party doesn’t have a good position in the mid-term elections and because of that, it seems that their doubts about reviving the JCPOA are due to their internal developments.

Ablofazl Amoei said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the revival of the JCPOA is depending on the Americans’ will.

Commenting on the recent comment by the U.S. special envoy for Iran that reviving the JCPOA is not currently on the agenda of this country, the Member of Parliament said that Iran’s demands are clear, and in the logical framework for implementation of a sustainable deal.

The lawmaker insisted that Iran has shown its serious will to revive the JCPOA but the Americans are facing problems that caused their inability to make a decision toward the deal, adding that the Americans connecting the issue to Iran’s internal developments has no basis because this issue is an internal one and the situation in Iran is stable.

The spokesman for the foreign policy and national security committee of parliament referred to the upcoming mid-term election in the U.S. and said that “we think that the main problem in the U.S. is the weak position of the Democratic party in the elections,” adding that polls and assessments have shown that the Democratic party doesn’t have a good position and because of that it seems that their doubts are because of their internal developments.

“We think that if the Americans have a logical approach, they can reach a deal with us,” he added.

