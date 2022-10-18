Iran investigation into Ukrainian plane conforms to international standards: Expert

The Vice President of the Aviation Organization of Iran has said that the report published by the Civil Aviation Organization on the investigation into the Ukrainian plane accident was accepted by ICAO as the aviation authority in the world.

Hassan Khoshkho said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that all of Iran’s actions over the study of the Ukrainian plane accident were based on Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and based on this Annex the accident investigation team has been created and reports have been prepared based on ICAO standards and the existing documents.

These reports have been presented to ICAO’s agents and were published publicly, he added.

The rereading of the black box of the Ukrainian plane was done in France with the presence of French specialists and experts, and the report published by the Civil Aviation Organization on the investigation into the Ukrainian plane accident was accepted by ICAO as the aviation authority in the world, he said, adding that ICAO confirmed that the investigation report of Iran about the Ukrainian airline conforms to international standards and documents have been carefully checked.

He also said that in the recent meetings of ICAO, the secretary general of this international organization thanked Iran for moves on how to investigate this accident and announced that Iran has behaved professionally and based on Annex 17.

