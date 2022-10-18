IRGC drills sending message Iran is ready for self-defense: Envoy

Iran’s ambassador to Azerbaijan Republic Abbas Mousavi said that the ongoing military drills by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps send a clear message that the country is ready to defend its borders and give a firm response to any threat by extra-regional countries.

The ambassador made the comment on his Twitter page on Monday, the same day that the drills by the IRGC Ground Force kicked off in the Aras region, northwest Iran.

Mousavi wrote: “The IRGC drills send the clear message of peace and friendship, and strengthening sustainable security to the neighboring countries. The message for enemies is to announce readiness to defend Iran’s borders and give a firm response to any threat and interference by extra-regional countries and regimes.”

According to IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, the exercises involve parachute heliborne operations, helicopter combat operations as well as operations by combat and suicide drones, among other things.

The commander on Monday made similar comments about the exercises, saying that they convey the message of peace, friendship, and lasting security to Iran’s neighbors.

endNewsMessage1