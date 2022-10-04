The spokesman for parliament's foreign policy and international security committee has said that with the meditation of some of the countries of the region, parts of the process of prisoners' swap between Iran and the U.S. has progressed.

The lawmaker, Abolfazl Amoei, Said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the issue of prisoners’ swap a humanitarian subject.

He was commenting on the recent permission for one Iranian-American national to leave Iran.

He also noted that with the meditation of some of the countries of the region, parts of the prisoners swap’s process between Iran and the U.S. has progressed.

The text of the negotiations has progressed to a great extent but some issues have remained, he said, adding that it seems that the U.S. is not ready for resolving the issues because of its internal situations and the upcoming mid-term elections.

To reach a sustainable deal, the sanctions against Iran should be lifted seriously, effectively, and with a guarantee, he said.

Without adequate guarantees and removing the obstacles to a sustainable deal, the Islamic Republic of Iran doesn’t intend to have a formal agreement, he added.

