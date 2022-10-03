Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday attended the graduation ceremony of cadets of Iranian officer universities in Imam Hassan Mojtaba Officer and Police Education University.

The ceremony was also attended by high-ranking commanders of Iran's armed forces and government officials, including Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Commander of Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Major General Hossein Salaami, Army Commander Major General Amir Mousavi, Police Commander Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, and Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Qaraei Ashtiani.

