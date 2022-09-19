Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman doesn’t rule out the possibility of talks on the fate of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in New York, as the Iranian president is on the way to the United Nations seat to attend the 77th General Assembly.

Nasser Kanaani told reporters in his weekly press conference on Monday that there was no defined plan for any talks on removing the sanctions against Iran in President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to New York to attend the UNGA.

Kanaani, however, said that international meetings are naturally a good opportunity for the officials of countries to express their political views and hold sideline talks.

There would be also an opportunity for opinion exchanges on the nuclear issues and the talks to remove sanctions against Iran, the spokesman said, referring to the efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or the JCPOA.

I don’t rule out such a possibility, Kanaani noted, adding that Iran leverages any opportunity to express its opinions on bilateral and international issues.

He also said that the Islamic Republic of Iran never left the negotiating table and recognized constructive talks as a proper, rational, and logical solution to settle differences.

It is likely that there would be bilateral talks on the sanctions removal negotiations with the participants of the Vienna talks on the sidelines of the UNGA, he added.

