Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in a Twitter message praised the Iraqi government and nation for hosting Iranian pilgrims during Arbaeen rituals.

Pointing to the unbreakable relations between the people of Iran and Iraq, he appreciated the people, government, and armed forces of Iraq for hosting the Iranian and non-Iranian pilgrims of Arbaeen.

Meanwhile, Iran’s embassy in Iraq acknowledged the hospitality extended by the neighboring country to the pilgrims who visited there for the Arbaeen procession, the 40th day of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (PBUH).

Arbaeen which fell on September 17 this year is a mourning occasion observed by Shia Muslims worldwide, marking the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (PBUH) – the third Shia Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Millions of Shia Muslims from across the world walk tens of kilometers to get to the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (PBUH) in Karbala on Arbaeen Day.

