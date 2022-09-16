An expert on the Caucasus region has said that one of the longest goals of NATO's Turani Corridor is to counter Shiism in the region.

Ahmad Kazemi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the first and most important goal of the Republic of Azerbaijan is to put pressure on Armenia to get Armenia's approval for implementing NATO's Turani Corridor or the fake Zangezur Corridor.

NATO's Turani Corridor is an international project announced by NATO, whose main goal is to directly connect Turkey to Azerbaijan and from there to Central Asia, he said, adding that NATO makes plans in four areas: Transit, energy, expansion of NATO in the region and the area of ethnocentrism and pan-Turanism in the region. He noted that these are the four intentions of this program by which they seek to harm Iran, Russia, and China.

He noted that it seems that the Republic of Azerbaijan is testing Iran's behavior with these conflicts and attacks that it has started.

He further emphasized that given Iran's nuclear negotiations with Europe have entered a complex and sensitive process, the Arbaeen atmosphere inside the country, and Russia’s difficult situation in Kharkiv, Baku officials probably think it is a good time to put pressure on Armenia to realize NATO's Turani Corridor or the Zangzor Corridor.

He stated that Iran will not allow Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan –and their behind-the-scene supporters in Britain and Israel- to realize such a corridor.

One of the longest goals of NATO's Turani Corridor is the issue of de-Shiization, he said, adding that this corridor is supposed to replace Shiism with ethnic issues.

