An expert on international issues has said that Rafael Grossi is planning to issue a resolution against Iran in the current meeting of the IAEA BoG.

Unfortunately, the political stances of Rafael Grossi are completely against Iran which creates a sense of politicization, Hassan Beheshti Poor said.

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

Referring to the current meeting of the IAEA BoG, he said that there is a possibility of issuing a resolution against Iran, and it seems that Rafael Grossi is planning to issue a resolution.

Asked about the impact of the European Troika's statement on the process of reviving the JCPOA, the expert said that after this statement, the work became harder, and Iran should still continue the negotiations with the IAEA.

He further underlined that Israel was against the JCPOA from the beginning, noting that Iran should enter direct talks with the U.S. as soon as possible to prevent Israel's moves from causing the talks to fail.

