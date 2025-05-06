Iran diplomatic apparatus not focus solely on nuclear talks: MP

The field of diplomacy and foreign policy is not a single issue, and in this regard, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that the Oman negotiations are one of dozens of tasks and work of the diplomatic apparatus, the head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Abbas Golroo said in an interview with Mehr News Agency said.

Relations with neighbors and regional countries are also very important, Golroo said, referring to the recent visits made by President Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Araghchi to neighboring and regional countries.

Indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States are one of dozens of actions being pursued by the Iranian diplomacy team, he said, adding, "Our officials are pursuing these talks along with advancing negotiations and communication with other countries."

endNewsMessage1