Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian hailed Iran-Tunisia relations, saying there are no limits for promoting cooperation between the two countries.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with the outgoing Tunisia's ambassador to Iran, Samir Al Mansar.

He stressed the two countries’ commonalities in various regional and international issues.

He also urged the two sides to try to enhance bilateral relations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amirabdollahian appreciated the positive and constructive stance taken by the Tunisian government and people in line with supporting Palestinians and opposing the Zionist regime's membership as an observer member in the African Union.

Referring to the current developments in Tunisia, he expressed confidence that with the Tunisian officials’ wisdom and with the unity of the Tunisian government and nation, Tunisia will prosper in all fields.

Meanwhile, al-Mansar underlined mutual efforts for holding the joint commission successfully.

We will always stand by the people and government of Iran and will not spare any efforts to protect the great bilateral cooperation, he said.

endNewsMessage1