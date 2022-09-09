The Iranian Deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs who is visiting The Hague said in a meeting with Fernando Arias, Director General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), that Iran favors the annihilation of entire chemical weapons in the world.

Reza Najafi in the meeting while exchanging views on the expansion of Iran-OPCW cooperation, elaborated on the effects of the unilaterally and unjustly imposed US sanctions on the health and treatment of the Iranian victims of the chemical weapons, asking the OPCW director general to kindly assist Iran in the provision of the urgently needed medical aids for them.

He also said it is absolutely necessary to implement the convention on the prohibition of chemical weapons use internationally, as well as promote of usage of the chemical facilities and trade of chemical substances among member countries of the OPCW free from the unilaterally imposed sanctions if they are not banned in the chemical conventions.

Najafi reminded the UN official that Iran is one of the greatest victims of chemical weapons usage in contemporary history, reiterating that the objectives of the convention to ban the usage of chemical weapons cannot be achieved unless the entire stockpiles of the chemical weapons will be annihilated and those countries that are outside that convention will also join it.

