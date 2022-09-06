Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the terrorist attack outside the consular section of Russia's Embassy in Kabul that killed two Russian diplomats and a number of Afghans there.

In a statement on Monday, Kanaani strongly condemned a blast that targeted the Russian embassy in Kabul, killing two embassy staffers.

Kanaani expressed sympathy with the Russian government and the families of the two diplomats in Kabul, as well as the families of other Afghan people killed as a result of this act of terror.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman further demanded Afghan officials take more serious measures to provide security for foreign embassies and diplomatic missions in Afghanistan.

endNewsMessage1