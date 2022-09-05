The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar has issued a statement, declaring that Doha hopes for reaching an agreement between Iran and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, China, Russia, plus Germany) to revive the 2015 nuclear deal based on fairness.

Aljazeera TV network quoted the statement as saying that Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahaman Al Thani held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian, reviewing negotiations for the US' return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Qatari top diplomat underlined that Doha is hopeful that the agreement between Washington and Tehran would consider all concerns of both sides.

In the phone conversation between the Qatari deputy prime minister and the Iranian FM, both sides also held talks on issues of mutual interests, including some consular issues.

