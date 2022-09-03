The United States on Friday confirmed that two of its navy survey vessels were briefly stopped and then freed by the Iranian military forces.

Timothy Hawkins, the spokesman for the US 5th Navy Fleet in the Middle East on Friday in an interview with the Associate Press confirmed the news, refraining from offering any further details about the incidence.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Navy had earlier presented the details about stopping US Navy unmanned vessels.

Accordingly, the Jamaran Destroyer of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy while performing its missioned to provide security for shipping in the Red Sea and campaign against piracy and naval terrorism, faced several data collecting small floating objects in the path of the international shipping lines.

The stopping of the unmanned vessels was aimed at clearing the shipping line to avoid collisions in the sea, in which the IRI Navy asked the controllers of such devices to end acting irresponsibly and change their paths.

