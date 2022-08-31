Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi pushed executive branch organizations and economic institutions to implement plans adopted to decrease the inflation rate.

Speaking in the economic coordination headquarters on Wednesday, Raisi highlighted the concerns expressed by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on high inflation and urged containment of inflation rate.

All executive branch organizations and economic institutions should manage costs and implement plans adopted to control inflation rate, especially for the goods directly relation to peoples’ livelihood, Raisi stressed.

