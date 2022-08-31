The only way out of the current crisis in Iraq is through a political approach, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement released on Tuesday, adding that Tehran wants a stable, secure, and powerful Iraq.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, as it has said before, believes that the only way out of the current crisis in Iraq is to resort to dialogue-based approaches, protection of citizens’ rights, respect for legal institutions, and compliance with the constitution and political processes, the statement said.

It added that Iran hoped that all political groups and movements in Iraq would pave the way for formation of a new government through accountability and constructive contribution to the political process.

Iran has always wanted a stable, secure, and powerful Iraq that plays a constructive role in the region and has never withheld support for political and legal processes and institutions in that country, according to the foreign ministry statement.

The statement also called on all Iraqi people and political groups to pursue their demands through legal channels and make collective efforts to establish peace, as Arba'een is approaching and millions of Iranians would flock to Iraq to hold the mourning rites.

endNewsMessage1