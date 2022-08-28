A senior professor at South Alabama University has said that it is not an exaggeration to say that Israel has had a decisive role in the formation of the policy of the U.S. and the IAEA toward the JCPOA and will have this in the future.

Nader Entesr said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that Biden is following Trump’s policy toward Iran.

He knows well that any hesitation on this matter or what the opposition can portray as a concession to Iran will be a dagger in the body of his government, he added.

Israel always was behind the scenes of the JCPOA negotiations, he said, adding that the policy of the U.S. toward the JCPOA should be considered from the perspective of American-Israeli politics.

He said that it is not an exaggeration to say that Israel has had a decisive role in the formation of the policy of the U.S. and the IAEA toward the JCPOA and will play this role n the future.

Asked about his anticipation about the process of reviving the JCPOA in the coming days, the professor said that “responding to this question is difficult because we don’t know what is exactly the obstacles that remain in the talks.”

endNewsMessage1