The Islamic Republic of Iran has turned into an important regional power and plays an effective role worldwide, said the former Iranian defense minister and an advisor to the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami, an advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution – the Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Armed Forces – in Army affairs, made the remarks at a convention attended by commanders and officials of the Army.

Iran, today, plays a key role in establishment of regional order and formation of security, economic, and political structures in West Asia, General Hatami noted.

He went on to say that appearance of the Islamic Republic in the regional developments has foiled the US plots.

The United States as the main extra-regional actor interfering in the internal affairs of other countries is always following up its colonialist scenarios in order to loot other states, the general underlined.

Hatami said that political developments indicated that the US has formulated a series of policies within the framework of a global unipolar order for the region; meanwhile, its policies have been defeated in recent years.

About the Zionist regime of Israel, the general said that it is illegitimate in nature and is on the verge of collapse.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has proved that it is not after tension or military conflict; meanwhile, the country fights against those who want to disrupt security.

