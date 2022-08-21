Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is facing obstacles and limitations raised by the world powers in its path of achieving the new technologies.

Eslami made the remarks addressing a meeting with Education Ministry officials.

He said that Iran's achieving new technologies is facing obstacles and limitations from world powers as Iran is approaching the top of the pyramid of power.

Eslami vowed for establishing schools in the cities which have nuclear facilities, saying the Education Ministry will be supported in this regard.

He also said that Atmic Energy Schools will be established in the cities that have nuclear energy fascilities.

Earlier, Eslami said that the Zionist regime that is raising the allegations backed by the opponents of the Islamic Revolution may make some troubles for Iran, but they would achieve nothing.

