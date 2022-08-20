An expert on energy issues has said that importing gas from Russia is an opportunity for Iran to bypass sanctions.

An agreement has been made for Iran to import 55 million cubic meters of gas per day from Russia in the form of a swap deal, which means Iran will use Russian gas for internal consumption and will deliver it to Russia’s customers from the south, Mir Ghasem Momeni said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

Iran-Russia gas cooperation can be a start for the formation of a new energy bloc in the region, he said, adding that Iran and Russia can control the markets and in fact, they can form a gas OPEC in the region.

He said that this project can be done through Russia-Turkmenistan pipelines.

Momeni called receiving gas from Russia an opportunity for Iran to bypass the sanctions and said that given the limitations against Russian gas exports to Europe, this country’s export conditions have changed.

Also, we are in a condition that we can benefit from gas imports from Russia to meet a big part of the northern provinces' gas needs and to export an equal volume to Russia’s customers through the south.

endNewsMessage1