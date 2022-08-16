Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami stressed that all countries should enjoy peaceful nuclear technology.

Today, the manifestations of power and its components are discussed along with social capital, so in today's world, science and new technologies have become a symbol of power, Eslami said.

Now, the fuel cycle and the atomic field are considered to be part of power, and in the last 25 years, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution has repeatedly emphasized this issue and the development of nuclear technology, he added.

Fortunately, with the cooperation and efforts of our colleagues, as well as the effects of the Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Protect Iranian Nation's Interests, we have witnessed the strengthening of balance and deterrence in the JCPOA negotiations, and we demand a return to commitments and lifting of sanctions, he noted.

