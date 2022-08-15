An expert on diplomatic issues has said that the opponents of Iran, along with their security goals, want to show that any destructive action in the world is connected to Iran so that they can more easily pursue their goals such as the continuation of sanctions, isolation, and Iranophobia.

If we consider the actions of the U.S. in assassinating people of other nationalities without setting up a court and martyring Iranian and Iraqi military personnel, including General Soleimani, this in itself is an incentive to assert the right and in the sphere of legitimate defense and diplomatic custom of reciprocating, Nosratollaj Tajik said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

The expert also said that it means that if someone tries to assassinate John Bolton to take revenge on him because of his opposition to Iran, it will be considered a moral and national matter in the world in contrast to the norm-breaking actions of the U.S.

But in the case of Salman Rushdie, the matter is different, he said, adding that “because in this case, it is not only the issue of Iran and this issue is related to the world of Islam and Muslims.”

He also noted that any direction of these issues toward Iran is from the same category of news that is interested in keeping Iran in isolation and achieving their goals by defaming Iran in the world.

Circles are looking to discredit and distort the image of Iran in order to either disturb the game or increase the international cost for both sides of Iran and the U.S., he said.

He pointed out that it seems that even if events such as Bolton's alleged assassination and Salman Rushdie's incident are organized and political moves, our opponents, along with their security goals, want to show that any destructive action in the world is connected to Iran so that they can more easily pursue their goals such as the continuation of sanctions, isolation, and Iranophobia.

