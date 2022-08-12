Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad proved that each part of the resistance alone can rub the enemy's nose to the ground.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in response to an earlier letter by the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad movement, Ziyad Al-Nakhalah.

The Supreme Leader underlined that the brave resistance of the Islamic Jihad has promoted the movement’s place in the Palestinian resistance and has defused the plots by the Zionist regime.

The Supreme Leader underlined that the occupying enemy is getting weaker, and the Palestinian resistance is getting stronger.

The text of the letter of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

To my brother who is struggling on the path of God, Mr. Ziyad al-Nakhala (May your achievements continue) Salam Alaykum,

I received your honorable, promising letter with its good news. May God reward you and hurry the ultimate victory of the admirable and oppressed Palestinian nation. The recent event has added to the honors of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement and elevated the status of Islamic Jihad in the magnificent Resistance movement of the Palestinian nation. With your courageous Resistance, you have nullified the policy of deception of the usurping regime. You have proven that each section of the Resistance is able to crush the enemy. By connecting the fight in Gaza with the West Bank and other forces of the Resistance with their support for the Jihad movement, you have been able to demonstrate the solidarity of the Palestinian nation’s jihad to the malicious, deceptive enemy. All of the efforts of the Palestinian groups in all of the Palestinian lands should be directed at protecting this solidarity. The usurping enemy is becoming weaker, while Palestinian Resistance is becoming stronger. There is no power or strength except from God. We continue to stand with you. May God’s greetings be upon you, and our agreements are still in place…

Seyyed Ali Khamenei

August 11, 2022

In his letter, Ziyad al-Nakhalah confirmed the widespread presence of Palestinian Resistance fighters, particularly from the Islamic Jihad Movement and the military branch of Saraya al-Quds, in all of Palestine and especially in Gaza and the West Bank. He said, “Due to the presence of the troops of Jihad Resistance, not a single day passes without clashes taking place with the Zionist regime in the West Bank.”

In describing the situation that exists in Gaza, the Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement spoke of the strong Resistance in this region that is confronting the occupying regime.

Furthermore, with regards to the three days of clashes, he said, “We have called these clashes Wahdat al-Sahat (Unity of the Fields) to emphasize the unity that exists in our nation when they are confronting the enemy, which is working with all its strength and which schemes to try to abolish this unity.”

While stressing the fact that during this war all of the occupied Palestinian territory was within range of Islamic Jihad Movement’s missiles, Ziyad al-Nakhala said, “This battle frustrated the Zionist regime's estimates to such a large extent that after just three days they were forced to ask for a ceasefire and to accept the terms set by the Resistance.”

The Secretary General of Islamic Jihad said that the enemy's plan is to create a division in the Resistance forces. He also added, “They announced their goal was only Islamic Jihad in this war. However, Islamic Jihad aroused the amazement and support of all the Resistance forces in the region and the world with its powerful, courageous struggle. The Palestinian nation and all of the Resistance organizations, including Hamas at the head, have approved of it and supported it.”

The Secretary General of Islamic Jihad said that this achievement of the Resistance is a start to even larger victories of the Palestinian nation to come in the future. He appreciated the role played by the Hezbollah movement, which is under the leadership of Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, as well as Iran's support and approval in all its various aspects, which is under the leadership and guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. The Secretary General said, “If your continuous support and the strong stance you have taken did not exist, it would not have been possible to attain this victory or the past victories.”

