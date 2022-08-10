An Iranian diplomat called upon the nuclear weapon states to implement their long overdue obligations on nuclear disarmament and stop the vertical, horizontal, quantitative and qualitative proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The envoy delivered a speech to the Main Committee I of the Tenth NPT Review Conference, held in New York on Tuesday, to expound on the Islamic Republic’s views and proposals on nuclear disarmament.

What follows is the full text of the remarks by the Iranian representative:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful.

Madam Chair,

The Islamic Republic of Iran is of strong observation that the obligation concerning nuclear disarmament, as set out in the NPT, should be fulfilled with determination. In this regard, the nuclear-weapon States have a special responsibility and should reaffirm their commitment by pursuing, in good faith, negotiations on effective measures relating to time-bound nuclear disarmament. We are deeply concerned about the lack of progress in nuclear disarmament and the lack of any prospect in achieving this objective of the Treaty. It is deeply disappointing, however, that the nuclear disarmament obligations under the Treaty, as well as the unequivocal undertakings committed by the nuclear-weapon States in the 2000 and 2010 Review Conferences, have remained unfulfilled.

The decisions and the resolution adopted by the 1995 NPT Review and Extension Conference, the Final Document of the 2000 Review Conference, and the conclusions and recommendations for follow-on actions of the 2010 Review Conference have stipulated the required actions to reach the goal of total elimination of nuclear weapons.

The immediate commencement and early conclusion of negotiations on a non-discriminatory and universally applicable convention banning the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices; The determined pursuit by the nuclear-weapon States of systematic and progressive efforts to reduce nuclear weapons globally; the development of nuclear-weapon-free zones, especially in regions of tension, such as in the Middle East, as a matter of priority; further steps to assure non-nuclear-weapon States party to the Treaty against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons; and last not least to sign and bring into force comprehensive safeguards agreements with the IAEA by all member states and also the follow on steps have been enshrined consensually in those outcome documents.

I must emphasize that these measures have not had a limited duration and until and unless realized, they do and must remain valid. In the same vein, the nuclear weapon states must stop vertical and horizontal as well as quantitative and qualitative proliferation of nuclear weapons. They should also end the role of nuclear weapons in their doctrines.

Now, the international community requires these measures more than ever; and to meet these requirements, not only does the Conference need to reaffirm previously adopted obligations and commitments but also, it should make tangible progress in this regard.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has implemented its obligations, the details of which are elaborated in our Working Paper submitted to this Review Conference. In this Working Paper, we have enlisted our related activities to promote and implement the goal of nuclear disarmament.

In addition, we have specific proposals, including inter alia, on the necessity of:

Reaffirming that the principles and purposes contained in the United Nations Charter are fundamental to the pursuance of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Implementation of all multilaterally negotiated legally-binding instruments on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons is essential in achieving a nuclear-weapon-free world. Likewise, all states have a legal obligation and political and moral responsibility to pursue in good faith and to bring to a conclusion, negotiations leading to nuclear disarmament in all its aspects under transparent, strict, and effective international control.

Strengthening nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation efforts by respecting and enhancing through ratifying related protocols and removal of related reservations and interpretative declarations to them by concerned States.

Expressing deep concern over the threat posed by the existence of nuclear weapons and the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the detonation or unauthorized, unintentional, accidental, or deliberate use of nuclear weapons.

Recognizing any use of nuclear weapons would be a crime against humanity and therefore, the need to comply, at all times, with applicable international law, including international humanitarian law.

Achieving the total elimination of nuclear weapons that is the only absolute guarantee to eliminate the risk of threat of use or use of nuclear weapons.

Emphasizing the importance and validity and also reaffirming the ICJ 1996 advisory opinion about the obligations of State parties under article VI of the Treaty.

Full compliance by the nuclear-weapon States with their nuclear disarmament obligations and commitments is essential for progress in nuclear disarmament.

Calling upon the nuclear-weapon States that have the primary responsibility in this regard to implement their long overdue obligations on nuclear disarmament.

The establishment, in the CD, of an ad hoc committee on nuclear disarmament and the commencement of negotiations on a comprehensive nuclear weapons convention.

Preserving integrity and universality as well as achieving the fundamental objectives of the Treaty.

Strongly support the establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East, in particular by calling on the only non-party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty in the region, to renounce the possession of nuclear weapons, accede to the NPT without precondition, and further delay as a non-nuclear weapon party, and place all its nuclear facilities and activities under the IAEA full-scope safeguards.

Conclusion by the parties that have not concluded a comprehensive safeguards agreement with the IAEA; in verifying compliance with safeguards agreements and fulfilling its statuary mandate on demonstrating compliance with relevant nuclear disarmament obligations.

The immediate commencement and early conclusion of the negotiation in the Conference on Disarmament of a Treaty banning the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices (FMCT).

Pending the total elimination of nuclear weapons, all Non-Nuclear Weapon States should be assured by all the Nuclear-Weapon-States, through effective, universal, unconditional, non-discriminatory, irrevocable, and legally binding international instrument against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons under all circumstances.

I would not like to conclude without emphasizing that my delegation cannot and will not support any proposals that are not in line with nuclear disarmament. The nuclear weapon States should undertake measures to reduce the risks associated with existing nuclear weapons, including, inter alia, reductions in operational readiness of nuclear weapons systems, refraining from modernization of nuclear weapons, and the development of advanced new types of nuclear weapons, reductions in the operational readiness of nuclear weapons systems, reduction of the role and significance of nuclear weapons in military concepts, doctrines, and policies; and reductions in the numbers of deployed and un-deployed, strategic and non-strategic nuclear weapons. Measures to reduce the risks associated with existing nuclear weapons are only provisional undertakings pending the total elimination of nuclear weapons. Such measures are neither an alternative to nor a substitute for nuclear disarmament and thus cannot be implied or interpreted as the indefinite possession of nuclear weapons by any State.

In this context, we believe that ideas like risk reduction cannot substitute for nuclear disarmament and so should be replaced with concrete proposals that could contribute to nuclear disarmament. The goal of a balanced outcome document that Iran, like many other delegations is advocating, can only be realized if the objective of nuclear disarmament is addressed effectively and sufficiently in the outcome document.

I thank you, Madam. Chair

