A top official of the European Union has declared that the Vienna talks on finalizing a draft text for potential agreement on the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have come to an end.

The European official told IRNA correspondent on condition of anonymity on Monday that the delegations (the P4+1 group, including Britain, France, Russia, China plush Germany), as well as Iran and the United States would leave Vienna, Austria.

The EU official also noted that the negotiations to reach a text has come to an end and we prepared a text, adding what is going to happen depends on the answers of the participants.

The European Union waits for responses from the P4+1 group and the US on the existing text, the official said, noting that High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will contact with foreign ministers of the participating countries.

Asked about the official’s take on Iran’s stance on the text, the European official said that there is no information about it and the sides’ stances would be clear following their response to the text.

Since we have reached a text, the negotiations have come to an end, the official said, noting that we have been here to make a draft and now the capitals should decide on it.

Following the conclusion of this round of talks, the Iranian delegation is expected to return to Tehran, while consultations and contacts with the European coordinator and other sides will continue.

At the same time, a top Iranian diplomat said that we conveyed our initial response and considerations as soon as we received the ideas, but the ideas naturally require comprehensive studies, and that we will express our final views and considerations to the coordinator and other sides.

Undoubtedly, the main principle for us is safeguarding Iranian nations’ rights and interests, the official said, adding that the Iranian negotiating team seriously pursues realizing the Iranians’ rights, securing national interests, guaranteeing sustainable implementation of the commitments by the other side, as well as preventing repetition of illegal behaviors by the United States.

Up to now, Iran and the P4+1 group have held several rounds of talks in Vienna to discuss revival of the 2015 nuclear deal and removal of anti-Iran sanctions as it was designated in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

