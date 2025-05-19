Iran explains about next round of nuclear talks date, time

"No specific time or location has been set for the next round of negotiations. I must emphasize that I use the phrase 'as of this moment' because the positions of the other side constantly shift," Baghaei told reporters on Monday morning.

"Regarding talks with Europe, we have always reaffirmed our readiness to continue negotiations. This readiness was reiterated by our side in the recent Istanbul meeting. However, the exact time and venue for the upcoming negotiations will be determined after consultations between the Iranian negotiating team and the European parties."

