Iran's foreign minister in Norway for talks
Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Oslo to attend the 22nd Oslo Forum and hold meetings with senior officials and international figures.
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Oslo, the capital of Norway, where he was welcomed by local officials and the head of the Iranian Embassy in Norway.
Araghchi is scheduled to deliver a speech at the 22nd edition of the Oslo Forum.
During his visit, he will also hold bilateral meetings with senior Norwegian officials, representatives of other participating countries, and renowned global experts attending the event.