Russia actively assists in seeking solution for US, Iran: Ryabkov

"We are keeping up our efforts aimed at assisting in the energetic search for the necessary negotiation solutions. We think that they are quite possible with due reliance on international law, the principle of equitable and indivisible security, as well as with the carefully calibrated balance of interests and gradual progress which will allow to boost trust by observing the agreements achieved. We would like to believe that both the US and Iran fully realize this," the senior diplomat said in an interview with TASS.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

