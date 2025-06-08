Russia says striking Iran nuclear infrastructure inadmissible

Moscow has cautioned about the complete unacceptability of strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS.

"We completely reject any options along the lines of delivering military strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure facilities. This would inevitably lead to irreversible consequences, including humanitarian and radiological. It is necessary to do everything possible to prevent such escalation which would never bring us to a resolution," the senior diplomat emphasized.

