Ulyanov warns anti-Iran res. not to bring positive results
News code : 1648246
Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has warned against escalated tensions at the IAEA Board of Governors as the US, and the E3 are drafting an anti-Iran resolution.
In a post on X, Ulyanov wrote that "The June session of the #IAEA Board of Governors will start tomorrow. We can expect a tense discussion on the nuclear programme of #Iran."
"The #US and #E3 plan to table a draft resolution in this regard. For sure, it will not bring positive results," he warned.