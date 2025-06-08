Iran parliament speaker sheds light on US nuclear proposal

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf criticized the latest US proposal in indirect nuclear talks, saying it lacks any reference to lifting sanctions and reflects a coercive and contradictory approach by Washington.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ghalibaf stressed that according to the Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions passed by Iran's parliament, the Islamic Republic remains fully prepared to build trust by demonstrating the peaceful nature of its nuclear program—but only in return for genuine sanctions relief and tangible economic benefits, all while continuing uranium enrichment on its own soil.

"The fact that the US proposal doesn't even mention lifting sanctions clearly proves the dishonesty and contradiction in America's approach to the indirect nuclear negotiations," Ghalibaf said.

