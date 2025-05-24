Pres. Pezeshkian to visit Ashgabat on Dec. 12 for intl. forum

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has confirmed his participation in the upcoming International Forum in Ashgabat, scheduled for December 12, 2025. The event will mark the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality.

The announcement was made during a meeting by Deputy Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, who noted that President Pezeshkian accepted the invitation extended by the National Leader of the Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.





