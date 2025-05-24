Nobody can dictate their will to Iran: Nuclear chief

Speaking in a ceremony to commemorate the memory of martyred former Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the AEOI chairman said that "the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation choose their position and path based on their goals and interests, and no one can tell us which path we should choose."

"Today, we are in a good position, on par with advanced countries that have invested millions of dollars. This path cannot be eliminated," Eslami added.

Since the Islamic Revolution, "Others cannot tell us how to behave. Therefore, every step taken is based on our national goals and interests." the nuclear chief said.





